Here's a complete list of Week 3 NFL game lines.
Below is a full list of Week 3 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
|Thursday, Sept. 20
|New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (-3)
|Sunday, Sept. 23 (1 p.m. ET)
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-3)
|San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs (-5)
|Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins (-4.5)
|Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings (-16.5)
|Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles (NL)
|Green Bay Packers (-2.5) at Washington Redskins
|Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers (-3)
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (NL)
|Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5)
|New York Giants at Houston Texans (-3.5)
|Sunday, Sept. 23 (4:05 p.m. ET)
|Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams (-7)
|Sunday, Sept. 23 (4:25 p.m. ET)
|Chicago Bears (-4.5) at Arizona Cardinals
|Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-3)
|Sunday, Sept. 23 (8:20 p.m. ET)
|New England Patriots (-7) at Detroit Lions
|Monday, Sept. 24 (8:15 p.m. ET)
|Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers