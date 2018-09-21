Browns RB Carlos Hyde Welcomes Baby Boy After Two-Touchdown Game vs. Jets

Carlos Hyde led the Browns to victory while his wife was in labor. 

By Dan Gartland
September 21, 2018

All of Cleveland was celebrating on Thursday night but perhaps no one had as much to be thankful for as Browns running back Carlos Hyde. 

Hyde’s status for the game against the Jets was up in the air since his wife was in labor at a local hospital. Labor was induced Wednesday night and Hyde was hoping to see the baby be born before the game. Instead, Hyde played in the game and played very well. He had 98 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns, the first of which he celebrated in very appropriate fashion. 

After the game, Hyde raced to the hospital and was there in time for the birth of little Carlos Jr. 

Oh, and Thursday was Hyde’s own birthday. Not a bad day. 

More NFL

