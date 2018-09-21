All of Cleveland was celebrating on Thursday night but perhaps no one had as much to be thankful for as Browns running back Carlos Hyde.

Hyde’s status for the game against the Jets was up in the air since his wife was in labor at a local hospital. Labor was induced Wednesday night and Hyde was hoping to see the baby be born before the game. Instead, Hyde played in the game and played very well. He had 98 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns, the first of which he celebrated in very appropriate fashion.

.@elguapo's off to the hospital to welcome his son into the world!



So his TD celebration was very appropriate 👶 pic.twitter.com/ot1joNFaan — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

After the game, Hyde raced to the hospital and was there in time for the birth of little Carlos Jr.

Oh, and Thursday was Hyde’s own birthday. Not a bad day.