Below is a full list of Week 4 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
|Thursday, Sept. 27
|Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5)
|Sunday, Sept. 30 (1 p.m. ET)
|Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons (-5)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (-2.5)
|Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5)
|Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers (-10.5)
|Philadelphia Eagles (-3) at Tennessee Titans
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5)
|Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-7.5)
|New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-9)
|Sunday, Sept. 30 (4:05 p.m. ET)
|Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders (-2.5)
|Seattle Seahawks (-3) at Arizona Cardinals
|New Orleans (-3.5) at New York Giants
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers (-9.5)
|Sunday, Sept. 30 (8:20 p.m. ET)
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)
|Monday, Oct. 1 (8:15 p.m. ET)
|Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Denver Broncos
Teams on bye: Carolina Panthers, Washington Redskins