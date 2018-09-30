Watch: Johnny Manziel Pens Letter to Baker Mayfield Prior to First NFL Start

Manziel went 2–6 as a starter in two seasons with Cleveland.

By Michael Shapiro
September 30, 2018

Baker Mayfield received some advice ahead of his first NFL start from an unlikely source on Sunday, former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The former Cleveland first round-pick penned a letter to Mayfield for a segment on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, advising his fellow Heisman Trophy Winner on how to handle life as an NFL quarterback.

Manziel stressed the differences between the two quarterbacks, and urged Mayfield to lean on his family in times of adversity.

“Life’s experiences are the best teachers,” Manziel said. “Through all the good days you’ll encounter over your career there, you’ll undoubtedly face some tough ones as well. Though all the good and all the bad, stay close to your family and never stop being you.”

You can watch the intro to ESPN's piece below:

The 2018 No. 1 pick will hope to exceed Manziel's slim NFL output, totaling seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight career starts. Mayfield is already halfway to Manziel's career win total, earning a victory over the Jets last week on Thursday Night Football. 

Mayfield and the Browns will look to earn-back-to-back wins on Sunday, traveling on the road to face the Raiders. Kickoff from O.co Coliseum in Oakland is slated for 4:05 p.m

