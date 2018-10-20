Week 7 Actives/Inactives: Ryan Tannehill, Josh Allen to Sit, Sony Michel Will Play

A pair of AFC East quarterbacks will sit while Tom Brady will have most of his weapons active vs. Chicago. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 20, 2018

Two backup quarterbacks will take the reigns in the AFC East on Sunday, as Brock Osweiler replaces the inactive Ryan Tannehill in Miami and Derek Anderson fills in for Josh Allen for Buffalo.

As for the class of the AFC East, Tom Brady should have most of his regular weapons available at the Bears, as running back Sony Michele and wide receiver Josh Gordon are both active. Brady will be without Rob Gronkowski, though, as the tight end nurses a back injury

While Michel is healthy, a quartet of impact running backs are sidelined on Sunday. The Chargers are without Melvin Gordon, and the Jaguars won't have either Leonard Fournette or newly-acquired Carlos Hyde vs. the Texans. Dalvin Cook is inactive once again for the Vikings

Check out the key actives and inactives for Week 7 below:

Inactives

• Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (hamstring)

• Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (foot)

• Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (back)

• Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (calf)

• Lions running back Theo Riddick (knee)

• Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder)

• Eagles running back Darren Sproles (hamstring)

• Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow)

• Colts tight end Jack Doyle (hip) 

• Jets wide receiver Qunicy Enunwa (ankle) 

• Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) 

• Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (non-medical)

• Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring)

• Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder)

• Dolphins wide receiver Devante Parker (quad) 

Actives

• Patriots running back Sony Michel (knee)

• Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (heel)

• Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring)

• Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) 

• Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle)

