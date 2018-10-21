Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened on Sunday afternoon. Get the full Sunday breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast. Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Never Peek In at Philip Rivers: He likes to throw downfield, ya know. Rivers ended up throwing walk-in touchdowns of 75 (on the Chargers’ first play from scrimmage) and 55 yards in this one.

Marcus Mariota Vs. Predictable Defenses: Much better than the past two weeks, when he was overwhelmed by disguised looks from Buffalo and Baltimore. Today was a reminder that there’s still hope for Mariota.

Melvin Ingram Owns RPOs: A great player who apparently underwent great preparation. He sat back against RPOs to his side of the field twice, nearly intercepting one early (batting it down for an incompletion), then tipping a ball to cause an interception, Marcus Mariota’s first-ever in the red zone.

Titans Score a… Touchdown?: Derrick Henry’s third-quarter plunge was their first TD in more than 10 quarters of football.

Regrets

Calm Down, Keenan Allen!: You were doubled at the snap and the ball was already out anyway! (Looked like he and Philip Rivers are still friends.)

They gon do Keenan Allen like that other One-Three that shows emotion on the sideline? pic.twitter.com/5Rg5TkHDSx — CrockTIME (@eric_crocker) October 21, 2018

Taywan Taylor’s Ball-Tracking: My Lord, a Troy Williamson-level drop on a fourth-quarter deep crosser when the Titans were trying to drive for the game-tying points.

Use Two Hands, Corey Davis: A few plays after the Taylor drop, Davis ends the drive with an atrocious drop of his own, this one on third down. Ryan Succop comes on and misses a 51-yarder, and the circle of life is complete.

So… How Did Desmond King Not Get Flagged Here?: There was the horse collar after the play was over, then he rips the ball out, then head-butts the opponent who takes exception to the first two actions.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Dion Lewis With Year’s Best Run on Foreign Soil:

HOLY DION LEWIS! Just refusing to go down, Lewis flips the field. HUGE play for this #Titans offense now in position to tie the game #TENvsLAC pic.twitter.com/oSH0LP2h4j — Titans Film Room (@titansfilmroom) October 21, 2018

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Vrabel’s Onions: I’m not crazy about the playcall from the 1-yard line (if the play ends up with Taywan Taylor having to make a catch in traffic, it’s not a good play), and Matt LaFleur will rightfully be second-guessed for that. But Mike Vrabel was right to go for two considering basic probability, not to mention the Chargers’ firepower and the fact that the Titans surely realize they were playing with a bit of house money in terms of their offensive success on Sunday. The choice was right, even if the result didn’t back it up.

