Eric Reid's grievance against the Cincinnati Bengals has reportedly been denied by an arbitrator, according to NFL.com.

Arbitrator Shyam Das reportedly decided that the Bengals were allowed to ask Reid if he planned to kneel during the playing of the national anthem, reports NFL.com.

The NFL Players Association filed a non-injury grievance on Reid's behalf in May after his visit to the Bengals as a free agent this spring. The Bengals did not sign Reid, who continued to be unemployed until the Carolina Panthers offered him a one-year deal in late September.

The NFLPA argued that the Bengals did not hire Reid because of his answer to their question about kneeling during the anthem and asking him violated the collective bargaining agreement.

In May, NFL owners voted on a new policy that stated players must stand on the sidelines during the anthem or stay in the locker room. However, the policy was put on hold in July, and the NFL and NFLPA have yet to reach a new agreement.

Reid has knelt during the anthem this season and most recently did so before last Sunday's Panthers-Eagles game. The safety also got into a dispute about the Players Coalition with the Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins before the game's coin toss.

Reid also filed a collusion grievance against the NFL in May, which is still pending. It is not "expected to be heard in the near future," reports NFL.com.