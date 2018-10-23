Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen will resume team activities Wednesday after taking a leave of absence to address personal health issues, the team announced Tuesday.

In late September, Griffen was banned from Vikings practice and asked by the team to receive mental health treatment. He was evaluated at a Minnesota hospital after concerns were raised surrounding an incident at a local hotel. Griffen later apologized in an Instagram post for his actions, stating that he would return to the club "a much-improved person and player."

"We have been in communication with Everson's medical professionals throughout this process and relied on his recommendations regarding the appropriate next steps for Everson," Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome Everson back to the Vikings and to see him around teammates, coaches, and staff—people who care deeply about his well-being. Our focus will be on providing an on-going support system for Everson and his family."

"Being around my teammates and coaches is something I have missed for several weeks," Griffen stated. "While this is an exciting and positive move forward for me, it is only the next step in a longer process. I look forward to once again puttin in the work with the guys and contributing to this team in any way I can.

"My larger focus remains on addressing my personal health, and I'm hopeful the time will come when I feel comfortable sharing my story and using my platform to bring awareness to these issues. I continue to be extremely grateful for the constant support from my family, my teammates, the Vikings organization and our tremendous fans."

Prior to taking his personal leave, Griffen, 31, started each of the Vikings' first two games this season.