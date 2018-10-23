This year's NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. ET.

Last year's deadline included a blockbuster deal that sent Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers. Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 draft, was also traded from Buffalo to Jacksonville. Jay Ajayi, Kelvin Benjamin and Duane Brown also found themselves on the move.

This season is turning out no different with the Raiders sending wide receiver Amari Cooper to Dallas for a first-round pick on Monday. On Friday, the Browns traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

With the Tuesday deadline looming, there are sure to be more trades.

Here are all the rumors around the NFL:

• The Giants are trading cornerback Eli Apple to the Saints. New Orleans traded a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-round pick in 2020 for Apple (Adam Schefter, ESPN).

• Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing Tuesday (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network).

• Kai Forbath, Cairo Santos and Taylor Bertolet are in Indianapolis as Adam Vinatieri deals with a groin injury (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network).

• Former Titans’ wide receiver Rishard Matthews is signing with the Jets (Adam Schefter, ESPN).

• The Eagles offered a second-round pick to the Raiders for Amari Cooper last week. The Colts also had interest (Michael Silver, NFL Network).

• Le'Veon Bell will not report to the Steelers this week (Jim Trotter, NFL Network)

• Patrick Peterson requested a trade from the Cardinals before the trade deadline. He would reportedly like to be traded to the Saints. (Adam Schefter, ESPN) (Bryant McFadden).