Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon will be benched for "several series" during New England's matchup with the Bills on Monday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Gordon will be benched due to "tardiness" according to Rapoport.

The 2013 Pro Bowler is expected to miss "about a quarter" before returning to regular playing time. Monday night will mark Gordon's fifth game with New England after being traded from Cleveland on Sept. 17. Gordon has caught 13 passes for the Patriots this season including his first touchdown from Tom Brady in Week 5.

Monday will also be Gordon's first discipline with the Patriots. He served several suspensions during six years with the Browns and missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seaons for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The AFC East-leading Patriots will face the Bills tonight at New Era Field in Buffalo. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.