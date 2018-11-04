Eric Reid had his first interception as a member of the Panthers in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, but it will take a lot more than forcing turnovers to make him completely happy about his place in the NFL.

Carolina coach Ron Rivera awarded Reid the game ball for his strong play in the 42-28 victory.

When Reid was being interviewed postgame for ESPN Radio, Randy Scott asked him if he was happy about getting his first pick of the season.

"I'm happy to be able to help the Panthers win, but until [Colin Kaepernick] gets back in the league, I can't be wholly happy," Reid told ESPN.

Since Reid joined the Panthers, they have gone 4-1 and they are currently on a three-game winning streak.

That streak started in Week 7 when Reid had an interception questionably overturned in a win over the Eagles. Prior to that game, Reid got into an altercation with Philadelphia safety Malcolm Jenkins over their issues regarding the NFL Players Coalition.

Carolina is 6-2 this season and will play the Steelers on the road on Thursday.