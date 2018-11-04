Of all the throws Matthew Stafford wishes he could have back from Sunday's game against the Vikings, this short toss to running back Kerryon Johnson is probably at the top of the list.

The Lions quarterback escaped the pressure in the pocket on second-and-14 about halfway through the fourth quarter in Sunday's NFC North matchup. As Stafford sprinted toward the sideline, Johnson followed him after staying in to block on the play. With a trio of Minnesota defenders closing in on him near the sideline, Stafford pitched the ball to an unsuspecting Johnson, who dropped the ball on the ground for the Vikings to come scoop it up.

Danielle Hunter returned the fumble 32 yards for Minnesota's final touchdown in a 24-6 win.

That was the Vikings' third defensive return touchdown this season. Hunter also has 3.5 sacks against Detroit.