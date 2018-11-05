Jamal Adams is getting tired of the Jets losing.

New York fell to 3-6 on the season Sunday when it lost to the Dolphins 13-6 on the road. The defeat marked the first time this season the Jets failed to reach the end zone during a game and it was the sixth time they failed to score at least 20 points. The five previous instances were their other losses this season.

After the game, the second-year safety expressed his dissatisfaction with what has gone on in New York so far this season when speaking with reporters.

"It's the same, same, same stuff," Adams told reporters, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. "It's frustrating. I'm not going to hold my tongue for anything anymore. I'm not a loser. I don't do this for fantasy points. I do this for the love of the game. I'm passionate about this team and I believe in this team.

"I'm sick of losing. Honestly, I'm sick of losing. I'm fed up with losing. ... It pisses me off every time. I'm not a loser. I want to get back on the winning track. We've lost three straight? Come on, man."

Adams, who played college ball at LSU, has only seen his NFL team win eight of the 25 games he's played in since getting drafted with the No. 6 pick in 2017. In his three seasons at LSU, the Tigers won at least eight games each year.

The Jets host the Bills in Week 10, and after a bye week, they will welcome the Patriots to New York for a Week 12 showdown.