Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed a desire to keep quarterback Dak Prescott under contract beyond his rookie contract during a radio interview on Tuesday.

"Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "He's young and he's going to get extended."

Additionally, Jones said that the job of head coach Jason Garrett remains safe, despite the Cowboys currently standing at 3-5 and entering the weekend third in the NFC East.

"Don't look for any real major changes in terms of coaching or how we address personnel," Jones said. "Look for what we come out with and the adjustments that we've made based on what we think this team will do."

Jones's comments arrived less than 24 hours after Dallas lost 28-14 to the Titans in a Monday Night Football matchup. Prescott threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, but threw an interception, lost a fumble and was sacked five times. FOX broadcaster and former Dallas quarterback Troy Aikman appeared on 1310 The Ticket Tuesday to call for a complete overhaul within the organization.

Prescott, who has one year remaining on his rookie deal, assumed Dallas' starting role in 2016. The Mississippi State product has seen his overall production decrease across each of the past two seasons.

The Cowboys are currently averaging 317.1 yards per game (27th in NFL). Nonetheless, Jones said he thinks Prescott and Dallas is "completely capable" of performing at a high level.

The Cowboys next face the division-rival Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 8:20 p.m. ET.