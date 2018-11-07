Watch: Ian Rapoport's Son Is NFL Network's Next Great Insider

When you work from home and your kid is home sick, it turns into Take Your Child to Work Day.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 07, 2018

If you are a parent, this will might spark some annoying, or possibly funny, memories of moments with your own children. If you're not a parent, this might serve as another reason to avoid having children for at least a little bit longer.

While discussing Dez Bryant's reported deal with New Orleans Saints, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport found himself having to deal with one person who just might be more important to him than a quality source: his son.

Apparently, as Rapoport found out Wednesday, having a child home sick from school can turn into Take Your Child to Work Day pretty quickly when you work from home.

If Rapoport's coworkers thought that made for a great moment, they would have gone bonkers if they were on air with BBC back when this happened.

Maybe we should have more children on live television.

Also, Jude Rapoport is reporting Vince LaSalle of Third Street Elementary School will holdout of all kickball competitions until he gets a new long-term contract or free milk at lunch every day.

