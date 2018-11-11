Rams LT Andrew Whitworth to Donate Game Check to Victims of Thousand Oaks Shooting

Whitworth's Week 10 salary is about $60,000. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 11, 2018

The shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Wednesday night hit home for the Los Angeles Rams, who practice just four miles away at Cal Lutheran University. 

Many Rams' players live in Thousand Oaks, including Andrew Whitworth, the team's captain and starting left tackle. Whitworth tweeted his pledge to help his community on Thursday, and will follow through on his promise on Sunday, donating his Week 10 game check to "help the families and victims of the shooting" per The Athletic's Jay Glazer

Whitworth's one-week salary is approximately $60,000. 

The 36-year-old offensive lineman is in his second season with the Rams. He is a 13-year veteran and four-time Pro Bowler, spending his first 11 seasons with the Bengals. 

Whitworth joined the Rams in 2017, signing a three-year, $36 million contract.

