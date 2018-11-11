The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking for their fourth-straight victory on Sunday when the team hosts the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chiefs (8–1) have strung together three consecutive wins since their lone loss of the year, which came on Oct. 14 to the Patriots. Kansas City's latest victory was a 37–21 outing against the Browns. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 23-of-32 for 375 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the win. Running back Kareem Hunt added 91 yards and two scores on the ground.

The Cardinals (2–6) earned their second win of the year before last week's bye when the team beat the 49ers 18–15. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen threw for 252 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the outing. Veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald is also coming off of his best game of the season, recording eight receptions for 102 yards and a score.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.