Dion Lewis on 'Cheap' Patriots ': 'That's What Happens...You Get Your Ass Kicked'

The Patriots passed on signing Lewis prior to the 2018 season. "Hell yeah, it's personal," he said. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 11, 2018

Ex-Patriot Dion Lewis didn't hold back when talking about his former team after the Titans 34–10 blowout win over New England on Sunday. 

Lewis, who played in New England from 2015 to 2017, was asked after the game if Tennesee's commanding victory felt personal.

"Hell yeah it's personal," Lewis said, according to NFL Network's Mike Giardi. "That's what happens when you go cheap. You get your ass kicked."

After three seasons with the Patriots, Lewis signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Titans this past offseason after New England reportedly had no interest in re-signing the six-year veteran. Lewis carried the ball 20 times for 57 yards and caught two passes for 11 yards on Sunday, but the dominant fashion in which the Titans beat his former team made the win extra special for the running back.

"It's a real sweet win," Lewis said. "Especially when you used to be there and they didn't want to bring you back. Definitely real sweet."

The Titans (5–4) have now won two in a row and will be playing AFC South rival Indianapolis (4–5) next week.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)