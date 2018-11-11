Ex-Patriot Dion Lewis didn't hold back when talking about his former team after the Titans 34–10 blowout win over New England on Sunday.

Lewis, who played in New England from 2015 to 2017, was asked after the game if Tennesee's commanding victory felt personal.

"Hell yeah it's personal," Lewis said, according to NFL Network's Mike Giardi. "That's what happens when you go cheap. You get your ass kicked."

After three seasons with the Patriots, Lewis signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Titans this past offseason after New England reportedly had no interest in re-signing the six-year veteran. Lewis carried the ball 20 times for 57 yards and caught two passes for 11 yards on Sunday, but the dominant fashion in which the Titans beat his former team made the win extra special for the running back.

"It's a real sweet win," Lewis said. "Especially when you used to be there and they didn't want to bring you back. Definitely real sweet."

The Titans (5–4) have now won two in a row and will be playing AFC South rival Indianapolis (4–5) next week.