Watch: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Hurdles Over Eagles' Tre Sullivan

What a hurdle. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 11, 2018

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was the star in the Cowboys' close 27–20 win over the Eagles on Sunday night. 

Elliott led Dallas (4–5) with 151 yards on 19 carries. He also added six receptions for 36 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns that helped carry the Cowboys to victory. 

But the biggest moment for Elliott to prove once again that he's a freak talent came in the second quarter. The 23-year-old leaped over Eagles defender Tre Sullivan for a 32-yard gain. 

While he didn't score a touchdown on the play, the moment was one of beauty. 

