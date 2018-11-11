Fan Hospitalized After Fall at Nissan Stadium During Titans' Win vs. Patriots

Paul Abell/AP Images

The fan reportedly fell during a T-shirt toss in the Titans' win over the Patriots. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 11, 2018

An adult fan is in critical but stable condition after falling at Nissan Stadium during the Titans' 34–10 win over the Patriots on Sunday, reports The Tennessean.

According to The Tennessean, the fan was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after falling during a T-shirt toss in the third quarter. The shirt landed on a stadium awning. According to The Tennessean, the fan lost his balance, accidently falling over a lower level railing and through the awning that covers the home team tunnel. 

A dispatch supervisor with the Nashville Fire Department said the agency received an emergency call reporting that a man at the stadium fell "from a balcony onto the concrete below," according to The Tennessean.

The Titans confirmed the fall in a statement Sunday afternoon. 

 

More NFL

