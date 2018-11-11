Julio Jones Becomes Fastest Player in NFL History to Reach 10,000 Receiving Yards

Jones hit the mark in his 104th game, surpassing Calvin Johnson's previous best of 115 games.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 11, 2018

Julio Jones became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 receiving yards during the Falcons' game against the Browns on Sunday.

Jones entered the game with 9,987 yards and eclipsed 10,000 with a 30-yard pass from Matt Ryan midway through the second quarter. The five-time Pro Bowler scored a touchdown later on that drive to put the Falcons up 10–7 with 5:04 left in the half. 

Jones reached the milestone in his 104th game, faster than any other player in NFL history. The previous record holder was Calvin Johnson, who reached 10,000 receiving yards in his 115th game. Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and former receiver Torry Holt hit the mark in 116 games. Lance Alworth took 120 games to hit 10,000 receiving yards, while Jerry Rice took 121. 

Jones scored his first touchdown of the year in the Falcons' 38–14 win over the Redskins last week and entered Sunday's game with the second-most receiving yards in the league with 933 yards and 60 catches. 

 

 

