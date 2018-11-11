Tampa Bay will host Alex Smith and the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The Buccaneers (3-5) fell to the Panthers in Week 9, 42-28. Cam Newton crushed Tampa Bay's secondary but Ryan Fitzpatrick still managed 243 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions in the loss. Fitzpatrick found receiver Adam Humphries and tight end O.J. Howard for a pair of TD's each in the end zone.

Smith led the Redskins (5-3) in an unsuccessful effort against the Atlanta Falcons. Washington's QB went 30-of-46 for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the team's 38-14 loss.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.