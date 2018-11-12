How to Watch Giants vs. 49ers: Monday Night Football Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Here's how to watch the Giants face the 49ers in a Monday Night Football matchup on Nov. 12.

By Kaelen Jones
November 12, 2018

The 49ers host the Giants in a Monday Night Football matchup on Nov. 12. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Niners (2-7, third in NFC West) are coming off a dominant 34-3 win over the Raiders behind 262 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Nick Mullens in his first NFL start. Mullens was named San Francisco's starter for Monday night's bout against the Giants.

READ: Who is Nick Mullens? What to Know About the 49ers' Backup Quarterback

The Giants (1-7, fourth in NFC East) enter the matchup seeking their first win since beating the Texans 27-23 in Week 3. New York has lost each of its past five games. Its latest defeat was a 20–13 result against Washington. Despite recent struggles, quarterback Eli Manning will start the game.

How to watch Monday night's game

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

