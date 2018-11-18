The Lions host the Panthers in an NFC matchup on Sunday, Nov. 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Lions (3-6, fourth in NFC North) are currently riding a three-game losing streak. Last week, Detroit was defeated 34-22 by the Bears. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 274 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

The Panthers (6-3, second in NFC South) enter the matchup coming off a 52-21 loss against the Steelers last Thursday. Carolina quarterback Cam Newton threw for 193 yards, two touchdowns and one pick in the loss, which halted a three-game win streak.

How to watch Sunday's game

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports Go