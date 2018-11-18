How to Watch Panthers vs. Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Panthers play the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 18.

By Kaelen Jones
November 18, 2018

The Lions host the Panthers in an NFC matchup on Sunday, Nov. 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Lions (3-6, fourth in NFC North) are currently riding a three-game losing streak. Last week, Detroit was defeated 34-22 by the Bears. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 274 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

The Panthers (6-3, second in NFC South) enter the matchup coming off a 52-21 loss against the Steelers last Thursday. Carolina quarterback Cam Newton threw for 193 yards, two touchdowns and one pick in the loss, which halted a three-game win streak.

How to watch Sunday's game

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports Go

NFL

