Things That Made Me Giddy

Ben Roethlisberger Flips the Switch: Which you can do when you’re this incredibly talented and surrounded by players who are also incredibly talented. Those last two TD drives covered 148 yards in less than four total minutes against one of football’s best defenses.

Dak and Zeke Get It Done Again: Everyone’s going to say they wanted to see 75 points in Atlanta, but Dallas controlled the clock on the road and won with their style of football (not to mention, a Cole Beasley drop and a missed extra point cost them five points). This offense is figuring it out when they have to figure it out, and that’s just fine complementing a defense that can keep things close.

Jim Tomsula Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots: It’s what my kids will be getting this Christmas. (Not actual toys, I’m just going to wake them up Christmas morning and show them this GIF).

Tomsula is still the MVP pic.twitter.com/2zcT3q4bsV — Danny (@recordsANDradio) November 18, 2018

Colt McCoy Out of the Bullpen: No one will care because they lost, but that was a quality performance off the bench for McCoy, who did the unthinkable—led a Washington comeback!—with two touchdown drives (though one of them was a short one set up by a turnover). The TD toss to Jordan Reed was his first since 2015.

Jalen Ramsey Took Antonio Brown’s Soul… Then Gave It Back: Ramsey was utterly dominant for about 98% of the snaps in this game. In the second half, Brown lost Ramsey on a 78-yard TD, and then Ramsey was victimized by a well-designed rub play on the 25-yard catch-and-run that set up the Steelers’ winning score. Despite the outcome, Ramsey looked like an elite player for the first time in a while.

Matt Eberflus is the Gift That Keeps on Giving: Maybe he ends up in Indianapolis anyway, but the defensive coordinator Josh McDaniels brought in before McDaniels locked himself in his bathroom and curled up in the fetal position in his house in Braintree (or whatever). Eberflus has been a revelation in Indy, working wonders with a unit that was supposed to be at least a year if not years away.

Lions Are Eating Good Teams in Detroit: Ford Field has now claimed Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Cam Newton, as the Lions continue to infuriate with inconsistency on both sides of the ball.

Lamar Jackson Is On the Board: Nice! The Ravens patched a game plan together for this one. Now let’s see if they can start building some things on top of it.

Adrian Peterson’s Still Got It, Still: Even with a makeshift offensive line in front of him, Peterson looked like a reasonable facsimile of his old self. The numbers were pretty (16 carries, 51 yards), but he earned every one on Sunday.

Regrets

Oh, Those Jaguars Penalties: They come in different varieties, from the sloppy to the stupid to the unlucky. But for a team that doesn’t have the offense to pull away from opponents, 11 penalties and 111 penalty yards are nearly impossible to overcome against a quality opponent.

Mariota Down, Which Means Gabbert Time II: The sequel is not very good. Mariota, on a brutal day for his offense and his team, came up flexing his right hand and didn’t return in what quickly became a blowout.

Dean Pees: The Titans’ first-year defensive coordinator has been among the best assistant coaches in football this season. Sunday was obviously a bad day for his defense, and a scary situation for Pees.

Olivier Vernon Penalized on 1,000 Consecutive Plays: Well, three at the end of the first half—a roughing the passer and then back-to-back neutral-zone infractions. In Vernon’s defense, he might have just been setting up Ryan Fitzpatrick for another red-zone interception (which is what happened three plays later).

Shaky Ben on the Road: He ended up salvaging this one, but going all the way back to 2013, Roethlisberger had a 104.3 passer rating and 111 touchdowns in 43 games at Heinz Field, the Steelers averaging 30.1 points in those games. On the road during that span, he has an 87.2 rating, 60 TDs in 47 games and the Steelers are averaging 22.4 points in those games.

A Bad Week to Say the Steelers Won’t Miss Le’Veon Bell: James Conner has been wonderful this season, but he remains a downgrade in the passing game and had two crushing drops that nearly cost them a game in Jacksonville.

Time to Get Some Competition for Ka'imi Fairbairn: He had two misses in Washington, the second one on a potentially game-sealing 45-yarder that will rank amongst the worst looking misses you’ll ever see from a professional placekicker. The Texans are playing a ton of closer games, and Fairbairn is now 7-for-12 from beyond 40 on the year.

[audible sigh] Blake Bortles: Jacksonville needed to create some more separation on Sunday, but they didn’t trust Bortles of their offensive line to do it. Ultimately they ran it 43 times in this game, while Bortles went 10-for-18 for 104 yards and was under constant pressure, taking six sacks along the way.

FitzMargic: I dunno, FitzTragic sounds too melodramatic. His performances the past two weeks were just absurd, with two more turnovers and a failed QB sneak on fourth-and-inches giving the ball back to the Giants when Tampa was in scoring range. So, Jameis Winston in again.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

T.Y. Deep: There we go! That’s Hilton’s first catch of 50-plus this season.

Matthew Stafford to Kenny Golladay: Breathtaking. This is going to be one of football’s best connections over the next five years (though no one will notice because Detroit’s never in a national game).

Kenny Galloday is WR 1 in Detroit pic.twitter.com/9CfdOCV0hP — RotoQL (@rotoqlapp) November 18, 2018

Justin Reid Is a Very Fast Runner:

Justin Reid era de mis preferidos para llegar a Foxborough. pic.twitter.com/ARRiVa42r0 — Victor Chávez (@Victorhernadz95) November 18, 2018

Julio Jones Understands the Strike Zone:

Julio Jones with the interception-saving pass breakup!



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/mKME8EiM8B — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 18, 2018

Lamar Jackson Needs Some Work: And that’s O.K. But he’s putting his linemen in concussion protocol out there.

Landon Collins: Pretty upset about concussion protocol for a dude who returned to the field.

Landon Collins is big madpic.twitter.com/UuwuMIeTsf — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 18, 2018

That Alex Smith Injury: Which you don’t want to see (video is available here), but his leg was trapped under him and is, well, quite broken. It’s Colt McCoy the rest of the way for Washington.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Panthers On the Brink: Last Thursday night in Pittsburgh was a fluke, but there isn’t much margin for error in the NFC, especially with the division close to out of reach. They fell in Detroit when their kicker lost his way (the same kicker that saved them with a 63-yarder against the Giants, mind you), as Graham Gano missed a PAT, a 34-yard field goal and couldn’t be trusted for a game-tying PAT try. The Panthers have to go out and get wins vs. Seattle, at Tampa and at Cleveland the next three weeks, with two matchups with the Saints (and vs. Atlanta) in the final three weeks.

Condoleezza Rice Is Getting Hired as Cleveland’s New Head Coach, After Which She’ll Be Traded to Jacksonville for Jalen Ramsey: Or so is my understanding of this morning’s rumor mill.

