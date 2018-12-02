Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 13 in the NFL.
Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers – Foot (Out)
The Panthers announced Olsen would not return vs. the Buccaneers due to a foot injury.
A.J. Green, WR, Bengals – Right Foot (Out)
Green was carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering a foot injury in the first half vs. the Broncos.
Chris Harris, CB, Broncos – Lower Leg (Questionable)
The Broncos ruled Harris questionable to return vs. the Bengals. Harris reportedly suffered a broken fibula, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Cody Kessler, QB, Jaguars – Concussion Protocol (Cleared to Return)
Kessler was evaluated for a concussion vs. the Colts in the first half, but was cleared to return to the game.
Jimmy Smith, CB, Ravens – Concussion Protocol
The Ravens announced Smith was evaluated for a concussion vs. the Falcons, but was cleared to return.
Josey Jewell, LB, Broncos – Ankle (Questionable)
The Broncos ruled Jewell questionable to return vs. the Bengals.