NFL Week 13 Injury Report: Greg Olsen, A.J. Green Out With Foot Injuries

Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 13 in the NFL.

By Kaelen Jones
December 02, 2018

Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers – Foot (Out)

The Panthers announced Olsen would not return vs. the Buccaneers due to a foot injury.

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals – Right Foot (Out)

Green was carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering a foot injury in the first half vs. the Broncos.

Chris Harris, CB, Broncos – Lower Leg (Questionable)

The Broncos ruled Harris questionable to return vs. the Bengals. Harris reportedly suffered a broken fibula, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cody Kessler, QB, Jaguars – Concussion Protocol (Cleared to Return)

Kessler was evaluated for a concussion vs. the Colts in the first half, but was cleared to return to the game.

Jimmy Smith, CB, Ravens – Concussion Protocol

The Ravens announced Smith was evaluated for a concussion vs. the Falcons, but was cleared to return.

Josey Jewell, LB, Broncos – Ankle (Questionable)

The Broncos ruled Jewell questionable to return vs. the Bengals.

