Ravens' Lamar Jackson Jogs to Locker Room, Enters Concussion Protocol vs. Falcons

Robert Griffin III entered in place of Jackson during the third quarter against the Falcons.

By Kaelen Jones
December 02, 2018

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson entered concussion protocol during the third quarter against the Falcons on Sunday, Baltimore announced. He returned during the fourth quarter.

Jackson was seen jogging to the locker room alongside a few trainers.

Robert Griffin III replaced Jackson under center for the Ravens.

ORR: Ravens Must Stick With Lamar Jackson

Jackson, who Baltimore selected with the 32nd pick of the 2018 NFL draft, made his third straight start on Sunday in place of quarterback Joe Flacco, who's been nursing a hip injury.

You can follow Sunday's game live here.

