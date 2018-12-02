Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson entered concussion protocol during the third quarter against the Falcons on Sunday, Baltimore announced. He returned during the fourth quarter.

Jackson was seen jogging to the locker room alongside a few trainers.

Robert Griffin III replaced Jackson under center for the Ravens.

Jackson, who Baltimore selected with the 32nd pick of the 2018 NFL draft, made his third straight start on Sunday in place of quarterback Joe Flacco, who's been nursing a hip injury.

