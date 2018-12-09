It's the stretch run of the NFL regular season with only four weeks remaining and plenty to be determined in the playoff picture.

As teams look to sure up their postseason standing, some players are still doing their best to draw attention to racial inequality in the United States by demonstrating during the national anthem.

As has been the case for much of the past two seasons, Colin Kaepernick's name came up after a quarterback went down to injury. But, no NFL teams have contacted the former quarterback who led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII.

Check below to see what players are still using the national anthem before games to raise awareness of police brutality and systemic racial oppression in the United States.

Jets vs. Bills

All players stood for the national anthem.

Panthers vs. Browns

Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality, racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

Falcons vs. Packers

All players stood for the national anthem.

Ravens vs. Chiefs

All players stood for the national anthem.

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality, racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

Saints vs. Buccaneers

All players stood for the national anthem.

Giants vs. Redskins

All players stood for the national anthem.

Colts vs. Texans

All players stood for the national anthem.