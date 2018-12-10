In a video published by TMZ, Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette can be heard threatening a fan in the stands at Nissan Stadium during Thursday night's 30-9 road loss to the Titans.

Although all of the audio in the video cannot be deciphered clearly, Fournette can be heard telling the heckler, "Listen, you're too old for that. I will beat your a--."

At one point during the exchanges captured on video, members of the Jaguars come over to pull the second-year back from LSU away from the stands. But the back-and-forth between Fournette and the fan continued even after Fournette took a seat on the bench.

This comes after Fournette served a one-game suspension in Week 13 for fighting Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson during a 24-21 loss in Buffalo. Fournette finished with 36 yards on 14 carries in the loss at Tennessee.

Fournette has spent much of this season battling a hamstring injury and has only played in six games for the struggling Jaguars. Despite missing so much time, he still leads the team with 104 rushing attempts and four rushing touchdowns, but he is just second in yards with 350.

Jacksonville is 4-9 on the season and closes out its home slate in Week 15 against the Redskins. The Jaguars end their season on the road against the Dolphins and then the Texans for the season finale.