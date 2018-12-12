Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is listed as questionable heading into Thursday night's AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced on Wednesday.

Gordon returned to limited practice for the first time in three weeks since spraining his right knee against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12. The fourth-year back will travel with the team to Kansas City. Whether or not he starts in Thursday's key matchup will be a game-time decision.

"I'm hopeful,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “I mean, he's one of our better players. I'd like for him to play. We're trying to win every game we can to get into the playoffs but if he's not ready, he's not going to play.”

In Week 1, Gordon totaled 64 yards rushing on 15 carries and 102 yards receiving with a touchdown on eight catches against Kansas City. The Chargers will be without running back Austin Ekeler (concussion) in the backfield, making Gordon's presence on the field even more valuable.

The Chiefs (11–2) currently own the No. 1 seed ahead of the playoffs and can clinch the AFC West with a win. The Chargers (10–3) are just one game behind Kansas City for first place.