Chiefs running back Spencer Ware has officially been ruled doubtful for Thursday night's divisional matchup against the Chargers, the team announced on Wednesday.

Ware left Sunday's game against the Ravens at various points throughout the game with shoulder and hamstring injuries. He still managed to finish the game with 75 yards on 18 carries and five receptions for 54 yards. The Chiefs turned to Ware as the team's featured back after running back Kareem Hunt was released on Nov. 30 and placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list.

Unable to practice in any capacity this week, Ware is expected to sit out at least one game, leaving Damien Williams as the likely leader in the Kansas City backfield. Williams has played 39.5 percent of the team's snaps since Hunt's release, racking up 13 carries, six receptions and seven targets. In last week's game against the Ravens, Williams turned 19 touches into 75 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs (11–2) could clinch the AFC West title with a win over Los Angeles (10–3) on Thursday.