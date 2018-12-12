Chiefs RB Spencer Ware Doubtful for Thursday Night Football vs. Chargers

Ware's shoulder and hamstring injury will likely keep him out of the Chiefs' key divisional matchup against the Chargers on Thursday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 12, 2018

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware has officially been ruled doubtful for Thursday night's divisional matchup against the Chargers, the team announced on Wednesday.

Ware left Sunday's game against the Ravens at various points throughout the game with shoulder and hamstring injuries. He still managed to finish the game with 75 yards on 18 carries and five receptions for 54 yards. The Chiefs turned to Ware as the team's featured back after running back Kareem Hunt was released on Nov. 30 and placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list. 

Unable to practice in any capacity this week, Ware is expected to sit out at least one game, leaving Damien Williams as the likely leader in the Kansas City backfield. Williams has played 39.5 percent of the team's snaps since Hunt's release, racking up 13 carries, six receptions and seven targets. In last week's game against the Ravens, Williams turned 19 touches into 75 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs (11–2) could clinch the AFC West title with a win over Los Angeles (10–3) on Thursday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)