Chargers starting running back Melvin Gordon appears to be on the verge of returning to the field.

On Monday, Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters that Gordon, who's been out with a sprained MCL each of the past three games, was close to playing last Thursday against the Chiefs. The Chargers next play Saturday night against the Ravens.

"If we would have played that game that Sunday, he would have played," Lynn said.

Last week, the Chargers were without both Gordon and Austin Ekeler, the top two running backs on the depth chart, due to injury. Earlier Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there's a legitimate chance Los Angeles activates both tailbacks, in addition to star receiver Keenan Allen, who is dealing with a hip injury.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers also officially activated the 21-day practice window for tight end Hunter Henry, who remains on Los Angeles' physically-unable-to-perform list while he recovers from a torn ACL injury suffered last season. Henry must be elevated to the active roster within the next 21 days or he will not be eligible to play this season.