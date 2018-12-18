Panthers' Eric Reid Promotes Colin Kaepernick, Know Your Rights Camp With Cleats

Eric Reid recognized his former teammate and the history of protesting injustice with his cleats for the My Cause My Cleats campaign.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 18, 2018

As part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats program, Panthers safety Eric Reid donned a pair of cleats Monday night that recognized former teammate Colin Kaepernick and paid "tribute to the history of protest."

The cleats featured drawings of Kaepernick along with other protestors from the past and featured the quote, "If not us, who? If not now, when?" The cleats also underscore the 10 points from Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp, which is a free program for children designed "to raise awareness on higher education, self empowerment, and instruction to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios."

Reid's cleats were illustrated by Brandan Odum and the message behind them is "we all benefit and stand on the shoulders of those giants who decided their moment was best used for the sake of the people."

Reid was the first player to join Kaepernick in his protest of racial injustice, systemic oppression and police brutality in the United States. Earlier this season Reid said he "can't be wholly happy" playing in the NFL while Kaepernick is still without a job two seasons after he started protesting.

Reid's Panthers lost the game Monday to the Saints 12-9. After the game, Reid tweeted out a picture showing the NFL had picked him for a random drug test for the sixth time in 11 weeks this season.

At 6-8, Carolina needs to win out against the Falcons and Saints, and get some help in order to make the postseason.

