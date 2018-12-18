As part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats program, Panthers safety Eric Reid donned a pair of cleats Monday night that recognized former teammate Colin Kaepernick and paid "tribute to the history of protest."

The cleats featured drawings of Kaepernick along with other protestors from the past and featured the quote, "If not us, who? If not now, when?" The cleats also underscore the 10 points from Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp, which is a free program for children designed "to raise awareness on higher education, self empowerment, and instruction to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios."

Reid's cleats were illustrated by Brandan Odum and the message behind them is "we all benefit and stand on the shoulders of those giants who decided their moment was best used for the sake of the people."

My cleats for tonight. Much thanks and appreciation to the artist @2cent_bmike. Here’s his take on the inspiration behind his design, “It’s a tribute to the history of protest , centered around the quote “if not us , who? If not now, when? “ meaning we all benefit and stand on... pic.twitter.com/x9PNkmwTK0 — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) December 17, 2018

the shoulders of those giants who decided their moment was best used for the sake of the people. And it’s always the right time to do what’s right. No different from you using your moment to take a knee. It also has the 10 point platform of Colin’s Know Your Rights Camp.” 🔥🔥🔥 — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) December 17, 2018

Reid was the first player to join Kaepernick in his protest of racial injustice, systemic oppression and police brutality in the United States. Earlier this season Reid said he "can't be wholly happy" playing in the NFL while Kaepernick is still without a job two seasons after he started protesting.

Reid's Panthers lost the game Monday to the Saints 12-9. After the game, Reid tweeted out a picture showing the NFL had picked him for a random drug test for the sixth time in 11 weeks this season.

At 6-8, Carolina needs to win out against the Falcons and Saints, and get some help in order to make the postseason.