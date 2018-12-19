TMZ has obtained video of the fight that led to Redskins safety Montae Nicholson's Tuesday arrest for assault and battery and drunk in public.

In the above video, Nicholson is in a red sweatshirt and slams another man to the ground, who is also wearing red. Nicholson proceeds to throw punches at another man in a jean jacket until delivering a knockout shot after the an had finally gotten back up to his feet after being on the ground for most of what is record of the altercation.

The fight occurred around 2 a.m. on Tuesday in Virginia.

After initially leaving the shopping center where the fight took place, Nicholson and Sydney Maggiore, who was also charged for the incident, returned to the scene while deputies were still there, according to NBC Washington.

In addition Nicholson's altercation, an investigation found that Maggiore hit a woman who was with the victim with a bottle and also assaulted the man who was fighting Nicholson. Maggiore was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery.

Nicholson was taken to county jail but released on a $2,500 bond while Maggiore was not given bond, according to TMZ. The victims were taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims said the incident started after Nicholson and Maggiore honked their car horn at them, but a witness told TMZ the victims honked their horn at Nicholson. The witness added that the issues between Nicholson and Maggiore and the victims started before the incident with the car, and the man in red who was slammed to the ground by Nicholson was trying to stop the fight.

A second-year safety from Michigan State, Nicholson has played in all 14 games for Washington this season.

At 7-7 the Redskins still have a shot at the NFC East title and a wild card spot in the playoffs, but they need some help. Washington ends its season with games against the Titans and Eagles.