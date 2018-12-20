It's common for a team to celebrate and recognize a player who won Super Bowl MVP with the organization.

Maybe the squad retires his jersey. Or puts him into a ring of honor. Or even has a day at the stadium to shower him with love.

Well for Nick Foles, members of the Eagles found their own way to glorify his postseason and end of year greatness.

With Philadelphia fighting for its playoff lives, Foles delivered with a big game in Los Angeles as the Eagles topped the Rams 30-23 to move to 7-7 and remain in the hunt.

It's a little bit of deja vu for the Eagles. Last season, starting quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL in Los Angeles, opening the door for Foles to take the reins and lead the squad on a run to its first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Eagles are fighting off narratives that this season is so similar to last season, but they are leaning in when it comes to riding out with Foles in hopes of becoming the first back-to-back champs since the Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Chris Long has created a shrine for Nick Foles .... pic.twitter.com/jvc9Xsqfe9 — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) December 20, 2018

Chris Long has created a “shrine” for Nick Foles in his locker. “He’s been there to bail us out when we’ve had injuries before, and this... pic.twitter.com/GzSWvqqylb — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 20, 2018

Fletcher Cox lighting the Nick Foles shrine candles in Chris Long’s locker. pic.twitter.com/fjg7DDBQRb — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 20, 2018

Whether it's superstition or admiration or worship, it makes sense this is what is happening in Philadelphia to keep the energy high.

This is the same team that is currently donning ski masks to represent robbing season and how it's going to steal a spot in the playoffs. And last year, during Foles's miraculous playoff run, players wore dog masks to recognize how the team was underdogs in each postseason game it played despite having the best record in the NFL.

The Eagles still need some help in addition to getting wins over the Texans and Redskins to reach the playoffs and get the chance to defend their title, but maybe embracing Foles is the first step in making that happen.