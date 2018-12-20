Eagles' Chris Long Creates Shrine to Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in his Locker

Inside Chris Long's locker in Philadelphia, there is a shrine to the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 20, 2018

It's common for a team to celebrate and recognize a player who won Super Bowl MVP with the organization.

Maybe the squad retires his jersey. Or puts him into a ring of honor. Or even has a day at the stadium to shower him with love.

Well for Nick Foles, members of the Eagles found their own way to glorify his postseason and end of year greatness.

With Philadelphia fighting for its playoff lives, Foles delivered with a big game in Los Angeles as the Eagles topped the Rams 30-23 to move to 7-7 and remain in the hunt.

It's a little bit of deja vu for the Eagles. Last season, starting quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL in Los Angeles, opening the door for Foles to take the reins and lead the squad on a run to its first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Eagles are fighting off narratives that this season is so similar to last season, but they are leaning in when it comes to riding out with Foles in hopes of becoming the first back-to-back champs since the Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Whether it's superstition or admiration or worship, it makes sense this is what is happening in Philadelphia to keep the energy high.

This is the same team that is currently donning ski masks to represent robbing season and how it's going to steal a spot in the playoffs. And last year, during Foles's miraculous playoff run, players wore dog masks to recognize how the team was underdogs in each postseason game it played despite having the best record in the NFL.

The Eagles still need some help in addition to getting wins over the Texans and Redskins to reach the playoffs and get the chance to defend their title, but maybe embracing Foles is the first step in making that happen.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)