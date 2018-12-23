Report: Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone Expected to Return Next Season

Doug Marrone has been the Jaguars coach since the tail end of the 2016 season.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 23, 2018

Despite going from playing in the AFC Championship last season to going 4-10 through 15 weeks this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expect to keep coach Doug Marrone for next season, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

After a 3-1 start to the season, the Jaguars have gone 1-9 in their last 10 games entering Week 16.

Rapoport reports Jacksonville owner Shad Khan and executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin have faith in Marrone going forward.

However, after the offense looked to be a major issue for the squad, particularly thanks to a hamstring injury that plagued running back Leonard Fournette at the start of the season, there is expected to be another change at quarterback. Blake Bortles, who was benched prior to Week 13, is expected to be released. Current starter Cody Kessler is still under contract for one more season.

The Jaguars also need another offensive coordinator after firing Nathaniel Hackett the same week they benched Bortles.

Jacksonville closes out its 2018 with road games against the Dolphins in Week 16 and the Texans in Week 17.

