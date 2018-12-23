The Lions are scheduled to host the Vikings in a Week 16 NFC North clash on Sunday, Dec. 23. Kickoff from Ford Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Minnesota enters the contest 7–6–1 and second in the NFC North standings. The Vikings currently in hold of the NFC's sixth seed and final wild card position. They're coming off a 41–17 win over the Dolphins which halted a two-game losing streak. In its first game since firing offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, Minnesota posted 21 first-quarter points under the director of interim OC Kevin Stefanski.

The Lions come into contest 5–9 and last place in the NFC North standings. Last week, Detroit suffered a 14–13 loss against the Bills. The Lions posted 13 points in the second quarter of the contest, but were unable to hang on for the result, marking the franchise's first losing season since 2015.

The Vikings and Lions met earlier this season in November. Minnesota won the contest 24–9.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package.Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.