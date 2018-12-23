How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Vikings face the Lions in a clash between NFC North rivals on Sunday, Dec. 23.

By Kaelen Jones
December 23, 2018

The Lions are scheduled to host the Vikings in a Week 16 NFC North clash on Sunday, Dec. 23. Kickoff from Ford Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Minnesota enters the contest 7–6–1 and second in the NFC North standings. The Vikings currently in hold of the NFC's sixth seed and final wild card position. They're coming off a 41–17 win over the Dolphins which halted a two-game losing streak. In its first game since firing offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, Minnesota posted 21 first-quarter points under the director of interim OC Kevin Stefanski.

The Lions come into contest 5–9 and last place in the NFC North standings. Last week, Detroit suffered a 14–13 loss against the Bills. The Lions posted 13 points in the second quarter of the contest, but were unable to hang on for the result, marking the franchise's first losing season since 2015.

The Vikings and Lions met earlier this season in November. Minnesota won the contest 24–9.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package.Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)