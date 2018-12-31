Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is expected to play Sunday in the NFC Wild Card Game against the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Foles has bruised ribs but tests on Monday revealed nothing is broken, reports Garafolo.

The veteran signal-caller exited during the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 24–0 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday after getting injured. Nate Sudfield replaced Foles, who did not return to the game.

Prior to leaving, Foles tied an NFL single-game record by completing 25 straight passes. He finished the game 28-for-33 with 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Eagles will face the Bears in the NFC Wild-Card round in Chicago on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC.