Watch: Chargers Troll Ravens' Pregame Masks With 'Crying Jordan' After Playoff Game

The Chargers got the last laugh when it was all said and done.

By Kaelen Jones
January 06, 2019

It's playoff season in the NFL, the time of year when even masks can't keep pretenders from ultimately being exposed.

The wild-card round raged on through Sunday. Ahead of the Ravens' matchup with the Chargers, three Baltimore players walked into M&T Bank Stadium wearing clown masks. It continued a trend popularized throughout the late stages of the 2018 regular season, as well as Saturday, when Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton wore a clown mask before Indianapolis dispatched the Texans.

However, unlike the Texans, the Ravens weren't as imposing as they would have liked. Los Angeles won the game 23–17, despite a Baltimore rally.

After the game, the Chargers' social media team took the opportunity to troll the Ravens' masks by throwing back to one of the internet's favorite memes, the "Crying Jordan."

It was a rough day for the Ravens, who struggled mightily on offense for a majority of the contest. It was most apparent during their opening possessions, when Baltimore fumbled three times and turned it over to Los Angeles, prompting Butterfingers to send them a tweet.

The Chargers will hope to avoid being memed next week when they visit Foxborough to play the New England Patriots in the divisional round.

