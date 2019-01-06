Report: Eagles to Find Solution for Nick Foles Missed $1 Million Extension

Foles fell four snaps short of reaching the $1 million incentive.

By Michael Shapiro
January 06, 2019

Nick Foles fell four snaps short of a $1 million incentive this season, playing just shy of 33% of Philadelphia's snaps. But the Eagles "intend to work on a solution to pay [Foles] the bonus," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Super Bowl LII MVP was in line for the incentive during Philadelphia's Week 17 matchup with Washington, playing the final five weeks of the season after Carson Wentz suffered a fractured vertebra. But a rib injury in the fourth quarter caused Foles to exit the game, ending his season with just over 32% of snaps taken. 

The Eagles are inclined to pay Foles the extra seven figures after his dominant 12 months in Philadelphia. Foles guided the Eagles to their first Super Bowl in franchise history last season and went 4–1 in 2018 to lead Philadelphia back to the postseason for the second-straight year. 

Foles and the Eagles will face the Bears in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is slated for 4:40 p.m. ET

