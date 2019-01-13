Everybody who heard about Sean Payton's locker room stunt earlier this week envisioned just what it would look like.

The Saints coach wanted to motivate the NFC's top seed before its divisional round matchup with the Eagles, so the Super Bowl XLIV winner decided to give his team a visual of what it was playing for.

So on Monday, Payton brought the Lombardi Trophy and the $250,000 players would earn by winning the Super Bowl into the meeting room and told the team, "You want this? Win three f------ games."

But for those of us who don't know what $250,000 in cash looks like, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com is here to show us.

You heard the story from @JonDeTrinis of #Saints coach Sean Payton coming into his locker room with armed guards, cash and a Super Bowl trophy as motivation? For the first time, here is what it looked like: pic.twitter.com/DVij0t77z9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2019

Just win three games and it's all yours.