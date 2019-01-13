This Is What $250,000 in Cash and the Lombardi Trophy Looks Like

That's a lot of green in there.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 13, 2019

Everybody who heard about Sean Payton's locker room stunt earlier this week envisioned just what it would look like.

The Saints coach wanted to motivate the NFC's top seed before its divisional round matchup with the Eagles, so the Super Bowl XLIV winner decided to give his team a visual of what it was playing for.

So on Monday, Payton brought the Lombardi Trophy and the $250,000 players would earn by winning the Super Bowl into the meeting room and told the team, "You want this? Win three f------ games."

But for those of us who don't know what $250,000 in cash looks like, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com is here to show us.

Just win three games and it's all yours.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)