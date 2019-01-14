Cody Parkey’s Future in Chicago Unclear After Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy’s comments

Chicago's season ended in the NFC wild card round on a missed field goal from Parkey

By Michael Shapiro
January 14, 2019

Bears kicker Cody Parkey signed a four-year, $15 million contract with Chicago in March, but based on comments from head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, Parkey's future in Chicago could be in doubt. 

Both Nagy and Pace discussed the kicker position a week after Parkey's double-doink missed field goal cost the Bears a victory over the Eagles in the NFC wild card round. 

"We know we need to get better [in the kicking game]," Pace said at his end-of-year press conference. "It's an area of focus."

Parkey discussed his missed field goal during an appearance on the Today Show on Friday. The television segment apparently didn't sit well with Nagy. 

"We always talk as a team, we win as a team and lose as a team," Nagy said on Monday. "I didn’t necessarily think [the appearance] was too much of a we thing."

Parkey ranked No. 30 in the NFL in field goal percentage in 2018. He has played for four teams in five seasons since being drafted by the Eagles in 2014. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)