Bears kicker Cody Parkey signed a four-year, $15 million contract with Chicago in March, but based on comments from head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, Parkey's future in Chicago could be in doubt.

Both Nagy and Pace discussed the kicker position a week after Parkey's double-doink missed field goal cost the Bears a victory over the Eagles in the NFC wild card round.

"We know we need to get better [in the kicking game]," Pace said at his end-of-year press conference. "It's an area of focus."

Parkey discussed his missed field goal during an appearance on the Today Show on Friday. The television segment apparently didn't sit well with Nagy.

"We always talk as a team, we win as a team and lose as a team," Nagy said on Monday. "I didn’t necessarily think [the appearance] was too much of a we thing."

Matt Nagy was not thrilled about Cody Parkey's appearance on the TODAY show.



Parkey ranked No. 30 in the NFL in field goal percentage in 2018. He has played for four teams in five seasons since being drafted by the Eagles in 2014.