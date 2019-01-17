Watch: Eagles' Alshon Jeffery Surprises Class of Young Girl Who Wrote Him Supportive Letter

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery surprised a second-grade class after a young girl wrote him an encouraging letter. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 17, 2019

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery surprised the second grade class of a young girl who wrote him a supportive letter

The visit came after second grader Abigail Johnson penned a note to her favorite player, sharing she cried when Jeffrey dropped a crucial pass in Sunday's Divisional Round loss to the Saints. The dropped pass was intercepted by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and the turnover allowed New Orleans to run out the clock and eliminate the reigning Super Bowl champions from the playoffs. Jeffrey then lay facedown before heading to the sideline, where he watched the Saints seal the game. 

Johnson wrote a letter, which soon went viral, offering encouragement and telling Jeffery to not give up on playing football. 

"I am a huge Eagles fan. When I watched the play last night I was crying," Abigail wrote. "It's okay to loose [sic] a game you don't always have to win a game. We couldn't have won the Super Bowl without you last year. I think you are an awesome player no matter what. It takes lots of practice and courage to catch a ball."

Johnson's father shared photos on Twitter thanking Jeffery for the visit. 

A video shows Jeffery walking in to the surprise of the kids who immediately became excited. 

The kids even sang the Eagles fight song as Jeffery and the rest of us smiled on. 

What a wonderful moment for Johnson and her classmates. 

      Modal message