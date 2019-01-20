The NFL's investigation into three violent incidents involving former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is expected to be concluded before the start of free agency in mid-March, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Hunt has been on the Commissioner's Exempt List since Nov. 30, the same date he was released by Kansas City for lying about an incident that happened last February involving a 19-year-old woman at a Cleveland hotel.

Video surfaced showing Hunt pushed and kicked the young woman in a hotel hallway. The league is also investigating an alleged altercation at a club and a fight at a resort where Hunt allegedly punched a man.

Hunt has still not spoken with the league's investigators. That will be the final step in the process.

Rapoport adds it is likely Hunt is back in the league next season, but his potential suspension still has to be cleared up. It is still unknown if the five weeks Hunt spent on the Commissioner's Exempt List to close out this past regular season will factor into his suspension or not.

The 2017 rushing leader has 2,151 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns along with 79 catches for 833 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns through the first 27 games of his career.