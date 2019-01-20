The Rams beat the Saints 26–23 on a 57-yard field goal in overtime in Sunday's NFC Championship. Greg Zuerlein made the kick for Los Angeles to send the team to Super Bowl LIII.

The Rams never led in the game until the end. In the final minutes, the game was tied 20–20 as the Saints led a drive downfield. On a third-and-10 situation with the Saints on the Rams 13-yard line, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommy Lee Lewis. But the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to interfere. The Saints then settled for a field goal to make the score 23–20 and Los Angeles had one last drive attempt.

Los Angeles sent the game to overtime after making a field goal in the last 15 seconds. Brees threw an intereption in overtime to give the Rams back the ball to set up the Zuerlein kick.

The wild ending, including a controversial no-pass interference call, sent Twitter into a frenzy.

No flag brother. HH pic.twitter.com/MFcLgCQsry — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 21, 2019

Heartbreaking loss for the @Saints today, but at least the refs can’t take away Mardi Gras. #WhoDat — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 20, 2019

I’m speechless. Greg the Leg is the new Vinatieri. Who’s up for a Pats-Rams Super Bowl rematch????????? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 20, 2019

SAINTS MISS OUT ON CHANCE TO PLAY IN THE SUPERBOWL



Falcons fans:

pic.twitter.com/6clU8HAYpB — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 20, 2019

MY NIGGA MARCUS WANT HIS GUMBO SEAN @SeanPayton — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 20, 2019

If they make PI a reviewable play next year, you’ll know why — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) January 20, 2019

St Louis Rams fans right now pic.twitter.com/2vWZMZ1jG7 — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) January 20, 2019

Now that the Rams won, could we have a Kansas City-St. Louis Super Bowl? — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) January 20, 2019

Great game by both teams but that missed PI by the Rams during regulation was their saving grace... Can’t miss that call. Congrats to them for winning. — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) January 20, 2019

What’s up with the overly emotional Rams fans? Are they from St. Louis or LA? I have lots of questions. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 20, 2019

I want all the people that tell me to get over the #tuckrule to tell drew Bree’s and the @Saints to get over that pass interference that wasn’t called that would have most likely ended the game in a saints win. I’ll wait — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 20, 2019

The Rams will next face the winner of the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Patriots.