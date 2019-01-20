The Best Twitter Reactions to the Rams' Win Over Saints After Controversial No-Call

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Rams beat the Saints 26–23 on a 57-yard field goal in overtime in the NFC Championship on Sunday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2019

The Rams beat the Saints 26–23 on a 57-yard field goal in overtime in Sunday's NFC Championship. Greg Zuerlein made the kick for Los Angeles to send the team to Super Bowl LIII.

The Rams never led in the game until the end. In the final minutes, the game was tied 20–20 as the Saints led a drive downfield. On a third-and-10 situation with the Saints on the Rams 13-yard line, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommy Lee Lewis. But the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to interfere. The Saints then settled for a field goal to make the score 23–20 and Los Angeles had one last drive attempt.

Los Angeles sent the game to overtime after making a field goal in the last 15 seconds. Brees threw an intereption in overtime to give the Rams back the ball to set up the Zuerlein kick.

The wild ending, including a controversial no-pass interference call, sent Twitter into a frenzy.

The Rams will next face the winner of the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Patriots. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message