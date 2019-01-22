John Elway Says Expanding Replays for Pass Interference 'Won't Work'

The Broncos GM and NFL competition committee member doesn't see the expansion of replays for pass interference as feasible.

By Emily Caron
January 22, 2019

NFL competition committee member and Broncos general manager John Elway dismissed the chances of the NFL seriously considering making pass interference calls reviewable – a request that has been circulating as the result of Sunday's NFC title game outcome.

The Washington Post's Mark Maske reported Monday that the committee would consider making pass interference calls reviewable by instant replay when the league's leaders discuss potential rule changes this offseason.

Elway said expanding replays for pass interference just "won't work."

"You can't replay every pass interference," Elway said, per Lindsay Jones of The Athletic. "It won't work."

The Rams stunned the Saints 26–23 in overtime after a late pass interference call against the Rams went uncalled. While the non-call was not reviewable, NFL senior vice president of officiating reportedly told Saints coach Sean Payton afterward that the penalty should have been issued.

The Saints could have had the chance to run time off of the clock before attempting a field-goal, if the pass interference had been called. Instead, the Rams mounted the comeback and secured their place in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

The NFL has been using a replay system since it was reinstituted in 1999, but the league has refused to allow subjective penalties such as pass interference to be reviewed.

A league source told Maske this year could be different and confirmed that the pass interference policy change would be considered, although Elway says it's unlikely to be implemented.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message