On Tuesday, CBS reportedly rejected a proposed Super Bowl LIII ad focusing on legalizing medical marijuana.

The commercial, produced by Acreage Holdings, depicts three people who assert that the usage of medical marijuana has improved the quality of daily life. The people including a young boy who suffers from seizures and his family, a man addicted to opiods, and a veteran dealing with pain following the amputation of his leg.

You can watch it below.

Acreage Holdings offered to pay $5 million for the commercial to run but was turned down becuase CBS does not allow any marijuana ads to air, according to TMZ.

CBS is set to broadcast Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3.