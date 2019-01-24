Watch: This is The Medical Marijuana Super Bowl Commercial That CBS Didn't Want to Air

Here's the medical marijuana ad that CBS reportedly rejected.

By Kaelen Jones
January 24, 2019

On Tuesday, CBS reportedly rejected a proposed Super Bowl LIII ad focusing on legalizing medical marijuana.

The commercial, produced by Acreage Holdings, depicts three people who assert that the usage of medical marijuana has improved the quality of daily life. The people including a young boy who suffers from seizures and his family, a man addicted to opiods, and a veteran dealing with pain following the amputation of his leg.

You can watch it below.

Acreage Holdings offered to pay $5 million for the commercial to run but was turned down becuase CBS does not allow any marijuana ads to air, according to TMZ.

CBS is set to broadcast Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message