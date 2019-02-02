Report: Bettor Places $1.5 Million Wager on Rams to Win Super Bowl

The same bettor won big last year with a $1 million bet on the Eagles.

By Emily Caron
February 02, 2019

The person who bet $1 million on the Eagles in last year's Super Bowl (and won) has upped the ante this year with a $1.5 million wager that the Rams will upset Tom Brady and the Patriots on Sunday in Atlanta.

Sportsbook operator William Hill received the substantial bet from the same person who won big on the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, SB Nation reports. The bettor netted $1.65 million last year with the Eagles upset.

"The moneyline wager came with a price of +120, which means he would net $1.8 million if the underdog Rams win on Sunday," SB Nation wrote. "The Patriots had been getting 73 percent of the moneyline wagering earlier this week. That number has now swung to 72 percent Rams. A $1.5 million wager will do that to the handle!"

Another bettor went big on the Rams entering Super Bowl LIII, placing a $300,000 moneyline wager on Los Angeles with South Point.

The Patriots are currently 2.5-point favorites entering Sunday's showdown.

Kickoff between the two conference champions is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

