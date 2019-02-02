The NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2018 season will be recognized during the 8th Annual NFL Honors award show on Saturday, Feb. 2.

The NFL Honors debuted in Indianapolis in 2012 as an annual event hosted from the Super Bowl city the evening before the game. The show includes the announcement of The Associated Press's annual accolades and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The AP's Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year and Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year will also be awarded.

Emmy Award-winning personality, producer and talk show host Steve Harvey is set to host the event. He joins Alec Baldwin, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers, Conan O'Brien and Rob Riggle on the list of celebrities to host the show.

See how to watch below.

How to watch the NFL Honors:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

