The Patriots are 5–5 all-time in the Super Bowl and 5–3 since Tom Brady became New England's starter in 2001. But how has New England fared against the spread in their February battles?

The Patriots have struggled to cover the spread in the Super Bowl, sitting at 3–6–1 overall and 3–5 in the Brady-Bill Belichick era.

New England has noticeably struggled as favorites. Brady and Co. are just 1–5 against the spread as favorites in the Super Bowl, with the lone cover coming in a 34-28 win in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots entered as three-point favorites against the Falcons.

Check out the full list of Patriots' spreads in the Super Bowl below:

Super Bowl LII: Entered -4.5, lost 41-33 to Philadelphia (no cover)

Super Bowl LI: Entered -3, beat Atlanta 34-28 (covered)

Super Bowl XLIX: E​ntered +1, beat Seattle 28-24 (covered)

Super Bowl XLVI: Entered -2.5, lost to Giants 21-17 (no cover)

Super Bowl XLII: Entered -12, lost to Giants 17-14 (no cover)

Super Bowl XXIX: Entered -7, beat Philadelphia 24-21 (no cover)

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Entered -7, beat Carolina 32-29 (no cover)

Super Bowl XXXVI: ​Entered +14, beat St. Louis 20-17 (covered)

Super Bowl XXXI: Entered +14, lost to Green Bay 35-21 (pushed)

Super Bowl XX: Entered +10, lost to Chicago 45-10 (no cover)