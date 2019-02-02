How the Patriots Have Fared Against the Spread in the Super Bowl

New England has covered just once as a Super Bowl favorite.

By Michael Shapiro
February 02, 2019

The Patriots are 5–5 all-time in the Super Bowl and 5–3 since Tom Brady became New England's starter in 2001. But how has New England fared against the spread in their February battles? 

The Patriots have struggled to cover the spread in the Super Bowl, sitting at 3–6–1 overall and 3–5 in the Brady-Bill Belichick era.

New England has noticeably struggled as favorites. Brady and Co. are just 1–5 against the spread as favorites in the Super Bowl, with the lone cover coming in a 34-28 win in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots entered as three-point favorites against the Falcons. 

Check out the full list of Patriots' spreads in the Super Bowl below: 

Super Bowl LII: Entered -4.5, lost 41-33 to Philadelphia (no cover)

Super Bowl LI: Entered -3, beat Atlanta 34-28 (covered)

Super Bowl XLIX: E​ntered +1, beat Seattle 28-24 (covered)

Super Bowl XLVI: Entered -2.5, lost to Giants 21-17 (no cover)

Super Bowl XLII: Entered -12, lost to Giants 17-14 (no cover)

Super Bowl XXIX: Entered -7, beat Philadelphia 24-21 (no cover)

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Entered -7, beat Carolina 32-29 (no cover)

Super Bowl XXXVI: ​Entered +14, beat St. Louis 20-17 (covered)

Super Bowl XXXI: Entered +14, lost to Green Bay 35-21 (pushed)

Super Bowl XX: Entered +10, lost to Chicago 45-10 (no cover)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message